Aug. 18, 1937 - March 16, 1989
30 years ago today, we lost our dad. He was only 51 years old. Dad never had the chance to meet and know his wonderful grandchildren (Michelé, Kyra, Zoe, Grayson, Cole, Taj & Niala) or his great-grandchildren (Jaxon and Philip). Dad, you are always in our hearts. It never gets easier to be without you. We miss your wit, your wisdom and your smile. Love, Soraya, Sohrab and Sonja


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 16, 2019
