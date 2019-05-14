|
|
Abigail Cronin
July 15, 1953 - May 9, 2019
Santa Clara
Abbie passed on July 9th, 2019, due to cancer after dealing with crippling MS for over 30 years, her entire adult life.
Abbie was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Josephine Cronin, now deceased. She is survived by her brothers and sisters:
Rick Cronin, Vickie McMillan, Betty Cronin, Kris Smith, Trish Honerlah, Jim Cronin, Jeff Cronin, Tim Cronin, Larry Cronin and Cyndi Cronin. She is also survived by numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Other relatives preceded her death..
Abbie is remembered for her smile, laughter, and tenacity to live life to the fullest while dealing with adverse health issues.
There will be no service and donations can be made, in her name, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 14, 2019