Abraham 'Abe' George
Oct. 2, 1962 - April 15, 2020
Bangalore, India - Fremont, CA
Abraham 'Abe' Jacob George, 57, died in the arms of the love of his life at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home in Fremont, California, ending a decade-long battle with metastatic kidney cancer.
Abe was born Oct. 2, 1962, on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, and in his 27 years there, began a 50-year friendship with several childhood friends, fell in love with and married his sweetheart Seetha, and had two beautiful children with her. In 1993, he moved to Kuwait a year ahead of his family and pioneered the Kuwaiti advertising industry for companies like IKEA and Sanyo. Abe left Kuwait in 1997 with his family to seek new horizons in California. He worked very hard for his American Dream, but after some difficult years, he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic kidney cancer in 2010, and it had spread to his liver and lungs. God's steadfast grace, Abe's courage, and Seetha's determination miraculously extended his life for 10 years, in which Abe continued to work and cherish his family.
Well-acquainted with suffering, but never destroyed by it, Abe strived to stay true to the values he taught his children – to love fully, to stand your ground, to be humble, to forgive, to live with integrity, to have compassion for everyone, to avoid pretense, to always tell a good story, and to never take life too seriously. "After all, dude, no one makes it out alive."
He is survived by his beloved wife, Seetha Abraham (Fremont, California), and their two children, Sandeep Abraham (Oakland, California) and Sitara Abraham (Los Angeles, California); his mother, Matilda George (Bangalore, Karnataka, India); his sister, Shoba Mathew (Bangalore, Karnataka, India) and her daughters Deepa Mathew Henriques (Orlando, Florida) and Smitha Vos (Fairfax, Virginia); and several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded by and joins his father, the late J.C. George Ninan, in our Lord Jesus' embrace.
Contributions in Abe's memory may be made to the , the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, or the SF Cancer Initiative.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020