Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Ada R. Valcarcel


1925 - 2019
Ada R. Valcarcel Obituary
Ada R. Valcarcel
May 11, 1925 - Dec 6, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos, CA
Ada R. Valcarcel entered into rest Dec 6, 2019 in Los Gatos, CA. Born in Peru, daughter to Luz Marina and Horacio. Beloved wife of Luis E. Valcarcel. Adored mother of 8, grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 5, and aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Dec 15th, 2019 viewing begins 8:30 am, service 10 am at Lima Family Erickson, 710 Willow St., San Jose, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 13, 2019
