Ada Ruth Clark

June 3,1928-February 16, 2019

San Jose

On the morning of February 16, 2019, Ada Ruth Clark died peacefully in her bed at White Blossom Care Center in San Jose, where she had been under hospice care for the past year.

Ada Ruth (Churchyard) Clark was born in Douglas, Arizona to Harry L. Churchyard and Miriam Best Churchyard in 1928. She was raised on an Arizona homestead where she learned to dodge rattlesnakes. Ada Ruth was a graduate of Douglas High School, whose reunions she enjoyed attending late into her life.

At the age of 17, Ada Ruth married John Walter Clark in Douglas. "Johnnie" was the love of Ada Ruth's life. They were married for more than 38 years until John's passing in 1984. For the more than 34 years since John's death, Ada Ruth continued to miss and love him every day.

Ada Ruth and John made their home in San Jose, where they raised 5 children. Ada Ruth continued always to love Carol Marie Clark, her sixth child (and second daughter) who died at 8 months of age in 1963. While her children were in school, Ada Ruth was a Den Mother for the local Cub Scout Pack and later actively served in the PTA.

Later in her life, Ada Ruth continued to care for children as a Foster Grandparent, in the church nursery, and as a nanny in people's homes. No matter where she cared for children, she always referred to them as "my children".

Throughout her long life, Ada Ruth loved holidays. She dressed and decorated to celebrate everything from Christmas and Easter, to Valentine's, St Patrick's, and Thanksgiving Days. She was especially touched by all of the friends and family who joined last year in celebration of her 90th birthday.

In her own words, recently:

"I have had a good life! I came from a loving family. I was married for 38 years to a fantastic man who I dearly love. We have 5 great children who are really nice people. I am 90 years old and this old body has served me well. I am anxious to be with the Lord. I am ready to go whenever the Lord takes me."

Ada Ruth is survived by her brother James N. Churchyard; her children David John Clark, Glen Allan Clark, Linda Louise Tucker, Fred James Clark, and Paul Lester Clark; eight grandchildren John Clark, Grace Clark, Callie Clark, Travis Tucker, Phoebe Tucker, Justin Simmons, Shawna Clark, and Hannah Spangler; six great-grandchildren Shyanne A. Simmons, Elizabeth Rose Clark, Aiden Matthew Clark, Aiden Robert Clark, Ella Rae Clark, and Blake Jolene Tucker; and great-great grandson Matthew Tyler Simmons.

Ada Ruth was predeceased by her Father Harry L. Churchyard, Mother Miriam Best Churchyard, brother Fred Churchyard, sister Miriam Gundry, husband John Walter Clark, and daughter Carol Marie Clark.

A viewing will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.

A private family interment will take place on Sunday March 10, 2019.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service and Celebration of Ada Ruth's Life on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008 in the Multi-Purpose Room (M-50).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following:

AARP Foundation, P.O. Box 93207 Long Beach, CA 90809-3207; https://www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/

Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, P.O. Box 998, Hot Springs, SD 57747; https://www.wildmustangs.com/

Campbell United Methodist Church, 1675 Winchester Blvd., Campbell, CA; https://www.campbellunited.org/web/

Guiding Eyes for the Blind, P.O. Box 709, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; https://www.guidingeyes.org/

Or any .





View the online memorial for Ada Ruth Clark Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary