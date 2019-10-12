|
Ada Taylor Ramos
January 28, 1930 – October 3, 2019
Resident of Milpitas
Ada Taylor Ramos stepped off this earthly dance floor quietly on Thursday, October 3rd with her daughter and son-in-law by her side following a valiant struggle with a prolonged illness.
Ada had a strength that enabled her to stride though life confidently and proudly, leaving a distinguished place in every heart she touched as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and admired friend of so many.
Ada was born into the world January 28, 1930 with a traveler's spirit in Littleborough, Rochdale, England. She developed her strength of character surviving the bombs of World War II and becoming a service woman in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF), of the British Royal Air Force. Among Ada's fondest memories were time spent working with her lifelong girlfriends at Butlins Family Resort in Skegness, England. Ada loved to dance and through that love met her lifelong partner Carlos, a young airman stationed near Skegness. They were married in August of 1955 and Carlos brought Ada to the United States in New York City, New York where, as she would tell us, she endured the coldest winter of her life. She became a naturalized United States Citizen in 1956 and started her life as a devoted U.S. Air Force spouse living in Germany, Spain and several states in the United States. Having traversed the United States, Europe and Great Britain Ada and her family settled in Milpitas in 1972 then moved to England for one year before making Milpitas their final home in 1977. Ada devoted her life and spirit to her husband and two children. She made many lifelong friends, continued with her love for dancing through the British American Club and opened her home to all.
Ada is survived by her loving daughter Deborah (Michael) Cox of Henderson, Nevada; granddaughter Carina (Shawn) Johnson of Ramsey, Minnesota, grandson Tony Connors of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, great grandchildren Veronica, Desmond and Xavier Johnson, brother-in-law Jesse (Jane) Ramos and many nieces, nephews and cousins in England and United States.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ada Ingham, her sisters, Theresa, Lillie, and Annie and her brother Harry, her loving Husband of nearly 65 years Carlos A. Ramos and, her beloved son Carl S. Ramos.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue in Sunnyvale. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
