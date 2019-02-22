Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Albert Guerrero Sr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Adam Albert Guerrero Sr. Obituary
Adam Albert Guerrero Sr.
Sept.6,1959-Feb.9, 2019
San Jose
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Adam Albert Guerrero Sr. age 59 our most beloved family member and friend passed away suddenly on Feb. 9, 2019
Those who knew Adam, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Adam was born on Sept.6,1959 in San Jose, California to the late Daniel Villafuerte Guerrero & Priscilla Julia Euley both from San Jose.
He leaves behind 8 children, Adam Jr, Alishia, Amanda, Amber, Adam Anthony, Anthony J. Stewart, Shosh Vasquez and Shannon Powell, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He also leaves behind 2 sisters Victoria Hargrove and Abby Young and brother Daniel Guerrero. He is predeceased by sister Rebecca Gamboa and brother John Charles Guerrero.He has many nieces,nephews,cousins and friends.
Born and raised in San Jose he attended James Lick High school.He was an intelligent, loving, kind, big hearted, caring and generous and had a great sense of humor and true genuine love for all his family and friends
Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may do so at Chapel of Flowers located at 900 S.2nd St. in San Jose, on Sat.Feb 23, 2019 from 3-6p.m.


View the online memorial for Adam Albert Guerrero Sr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of Flowers
Download Now