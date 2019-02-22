Adam Albert Guerrero Sr.

Sept.6,1959-Feb.9, 2019

San Jose

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Adam Albert Guerrero Sr. age 59 our most beloved family member and friend passed away suddenly on Feb. 9, 2019

Those who knew Adam, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Adam was born on Sept.6,1959 in San Jose, California to the late Daniel Villafuerte Guerrero & Priscilla Julia Euley both from San Jose.

He leaves behind 8 children, Adam Jr, Alishia, Amanda, Amber, Adam Anthony, Anthony J. Stewart, Shosh Vasquez and Shannon Powell, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He also leaves behind 2 sisters Victoria Hargrove and Abby Young and brother Daniel Guerrero. He is predeceased by sister Rebecca Gamboa and brother John Charles Guerrero.He has many nieces,nephews,cousins and friends.

Born and raised in San Jose he attended James Lick High school.He was an intelligent, loving, kind, big hearted, caring and generous and had a great sense of humor and true genuine love for all his family and friends

Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may do so at Chapel of Flowers located at 900 S.2nd St. in San Jose, on Sat.Feb 23, 2019 from 3-6p.m.





