Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St Thomas of Canterbury
1522 McCoy Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adean Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adean Reid


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adean Reid Obituary
Adean Reid
Dec. 8, 1918 - June 17, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Adean Reid passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 17 at the age of 100. She was born on December 8, 1918 in Eureka, UT to John and Harriet Burke. She moved to Bishop, CA in 1956 and raised her family there until she moved to San Jose in 2007.
She was a long time parishioner of St Thomas of Canterbury and worked closely with the homeless through the church.
Adean was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Don Reid. She is survived by her children, Will Reid (Marsha), and Marilyn Bird (Steve); her grandchildren, Shannon Graves (Art), Shaun Reid (Brenda), Jacob Bird, and Matthew Bird (Cristina); great-grandchildren, Sarah and Jillian Graves; her sister, Sarah Cornia, brother, Mick Jones; her sisters-in-law, Elaine Jones, Bonnie Bauer, and Nanci Burraston (Lee); and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 21 at St Thomas of Canterbury, 1522 McCoy Avenue, San Jose. Interment will be in Bishop, CA.


View the online memorial for Adean Reid
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now