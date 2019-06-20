Adean Reid

Dec. 8, 1918 - June 17, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Adean Reid passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 17 at the age of 100. She was born on December 8, 1918 in Eureka, UT to John and Harriet Burke. She moved to Bishop, CA in 1956 and raised her family there until she moved to San Jose in 2007.

She was a long time parishioner of St Thomas of Canterbury and worked closely with the homeless through the church.

Adean was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Don Reid. She is survived by her children, Will Reid (Marsha), and Marilyn Bird (Steve); her grandchildren, Shannon Graves (Art), Shaun Reid (Brenda), Jacob Bird, and Matthew Bird (Cristina); great-grandchildren, Sarah and Jillian Graves; her sister, Sarah Cornia, brother, Mick Jones; her sisters-in-law, Elaine Jones, Bonnie Bauer, and Nanci Burraston (Lee); and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 21 at St Thomas of Canterbury, 1522 McCoy Avenue, San Jose. Interment will be in Bishop, CA.





