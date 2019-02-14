|
Adolph Kacer
Jan 14, 1931-Feb 12, 2019
San Jose/Twain Harte
Entered in rest February 12, 2019 in San Jose CA following a full 88 years of life after a short illness. "Casey" had been retired from the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years after a career as Delivery Supervisor. He is reunited with his wife Joan who passed away in 1999. Adolph is survived by his three Children - Jon of San Jose, Sandi Winnett of North Highlands, CA and Jeanna Alvarado of Sacramento CA along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held celebrating his life on February 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Holy Family Church 4848 Pearl Ave, SJ 95136. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2019