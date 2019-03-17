Adriana Bailey

December 29, 1941 - March 10, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Adriana, 77, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 10, 2019. Born Adriana Rossi in Naples Italy, she was an avid crafts-person knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was, however, most famous for her fiery, larger than life personality as well as her love and ability to cook.

Adriana grew up on Corso Vittorio Emanuele in the heart of Naples. In 1966, at the age of 25, she met Bob Bailey, an American Naval Aviator who was stationed in Naples. Bob and Adriana began a 4 year, mostly, long distance courtship while Bob traveled the world for the Navy. In July of 1970 they married in Naples then moved for a brief period to Patuxent River Maryland, before landing in Mountain View, CA by early 1971. While in Mountain View, Bob and Adriana fell in love with the San Francisco Bay Area eventually settling in the Cambrian area of San Jose where they remained to raise their family.

While new to San Jose, speaking minimal English, Adriana quickly made life long friends with her new neighbors and members of the local Italian community. She initially worked as a seamstress from home and later joined San Jose Unified School District Food Services where she worked for 28 years before retiring in 2006.

Adriana's strength was inspiring. Even after a major stroke which left her primarily wheelchair bound with severe paralysis, she helped care for her granddaughter Ella during the first years of her life. With one hand, she amazed everyone with her ability to feed, change and dress Ella

Adriana is predeceased by her son Michael and her husband of 41 years, Bob. She is survived by her sons, Robert and John (fiance Sam Lanigan); granddaughter, Ella; Ella's mother, Sheena West; brothers Giovanni Rossi (wife Linda) and Antonio Rossi (wife Amelia Schioppa); sisters Maria Rossi and Anna Rossi (husband Mario Borelli); sister-in-law Betty Tuttle. Adriana is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in California, Kentucky and Italy. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

Services will be held at the Darling and Fischer Chapel of the Hills in Los Gatos at 9 a.m. on Saturday March 23, 2019.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to support families and victims of the California Wildfires through the California Fire Foundation.





View the online memorial for Adriana Bailey Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary