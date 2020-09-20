Adriano C. Undorte1929~2020San CarlosSurrounded by his loving family, Adriano, age 91 went to heaven on September 14. Born in Vesime, Italy he came to the United States in 1952. He proudly served in the Italian and United States Army while his future bride Sandra awaited his safe return. In 1957 they married and settled in San Carlos and raised their two children.Adriano enjoyed a long engineering career at GTE Lenkurt in San Carlos. He had a deep love for Bocce ball and enjoyed playing with his dear friends and proudly served as treasurer of the United States Bocce Foundation. He could often be found tending his garden of vegetables and orchids and making home-made wine. He was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Howard Avenue" as he kept a watchful eye on the neighborhood. He loved his Italian heritage and was very active with the Peninsula Italian American Social Club.Family was very important to Adriano, and his memory will live on through them. Adriano is survived by Sandra, his loving wife of 63 years. He was reunited in heaven with his dear son Steven. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Kathy, son-in-law Richard and daughter-in-law Beatrice. He will be deeply missed by his adoring grandchildren Christopher and Anne Marie (Mike). Adriano was predeceased by his sisters, Carla and Mariangela. He is survived by his loving nieces, nephews and dear friends; including his wonderful caretaker La.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 23 at 9:30am at St. Charles Catholic Church, 880 Tamarack Avenue, San Carlos. It will be held outdoors in the parking lot. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to PARCA or St. Charles Catholic Church.