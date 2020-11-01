Adrienne Metoyer Eng
Oct 22, 1963 - Sep 9, 2020
San Carlos
Adrienne Rose Metoyer Eng, 56, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sep 9, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., to Victor Metoyer Jr and Marie Metoyer, MD, she was a longtime resident of San Carlos, CA.
Adrienne was a proud alumna of Northfield Mount Herman School ('81), Brown University ('85), and the Haas School of Business ('89).
Adrienne had a career in HR and senior Compensation Management in Silicon Valley, her last position was with Survey Monkey. She was an award winning author under the pseudonym Addison James, and a devotee of travel and the arts. She especially appreciated novels, dance, and opera; she passed this joy on to her daughters. She is remembered for her sharp wit, easy laugh, deep faith, and devotion to her daughters.
Adrienne is survived by Kimi Eng of San Carlos, and Nicole Cahlander of Hayward; her sister Cecile Garcia; brothers Victor Metoyer III; Stephen Metoyer (Patricia); and Eric Metoyer (Jessica); nephew Victor Metoyer IV, USMC, niece Aqueelah Shaheed; and countless cousins worldwide.
A private memorial service was held at Church of the Epiphany, San Carlos. Donations in Adrienne's memory may be made to the Dr Marie Metoyer Scholarship at New Hampshire Black Scholarship Foundation (http://nhblackscholarships.org
) or Episcopal Impact Fund (https://www.episcopalimpact.org
).
May she rest in peace and rise in glory.