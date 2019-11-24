|
|
Agila (Al) Alexander Tounger
1925 - 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Al Tounger passed away on Nov. 3rd, 2019. He was born in Compton, CA to Greek immigrants, Olympia and Alexander Tounger. He is survived by Sue, his loving wife of 65 years; his children, Sheri Willson, Julie Wiser and Alexander Tounger; and 8 grandchildren. Al left a legacy of his love for God, family, friends, and country. He impacted the lives of hundreds of students as a teacher at Benner Jr. High and Cumberland Elementary. Al is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
View the online memorial for Agila (Al) Alexander Tounger
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019