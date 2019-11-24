Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Agila Tounger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Agila Tounger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agila Alexander (Al) Tounger


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agila Alexander (Al) Tounger Obituary
Agila (Al) Alexander Tounger
1925 - 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Al Tounger passed away on Nov. 3rd, 2019. He was born in Compton, CA to Greek immigrants, Olympia and Alexander Tounger. He is survived by Sue, his loving wife of 65 years; his children, Sheri Willson, Julie Wiser and Alexander Tounger; and 8 grandchildren. Al left a legacy of his love for God, family, friends, and country. He impacted the lives of hundreds of students as a teacher at Benner Jr. High and Cumberland Elementary. Al is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.


View the online memorial for Agila (Al) Alexander Tounger
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -