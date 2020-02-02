|
Agnes "Aggie" McAuley
December 4, 1941 to January 28, 2020
Cupertino
Agnes Ruth Spellicy McAuley beloved wife, mother, grandmother, dearest friend, and educator passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in her home in Cupertino, CA. Aggie, as she was known to all, was a breast cancer survivor for 32 years and an inspiration to all.
Aggie is survived by her husband James McAuley, daughter Jennifer Hamilton and her husband Mark, son Derek McAuley and wife Kiersten, son Jeff McAuley and wife Erin, and daughter Serrina Merlo and husband Eric. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Dolan, Devin, Lily, Georgia, Nessa, Ryan, Caleb and Emmy.
Aggie was born on December 4, 1941 in Florence, New York to parents James Spellicy and Ethel Bridget Dolan Spellicy. She was raised by her aunt Anne Dolan after her mother passed when Aggie was only 3 years old.
Aggie attended Cortland State College in New York and graduated with a Physical Education degree. She taught Physical Education for many years in the Spencerport, New York school system. She met her husband to be, James "Jim", while in Spencerport and they have been married over 50 years. Shortly after their wedding, Jim & Aggie and their young children made their way to California in 1975. There she taught Physical Education and eventually became a teacher's aide in the Special Education department at Lincoln Elementary School. She created a running program at Lincoln for all students and coached various sports team.
Upon retirement from teaching, Aggie traveled to Italy and Ireland. Aggie was an avid "collector" of aluminum cans, plastics, glass bottles, and anything else that could be recycled. She contributed the funds from these endeavors to Students Rising Above and various other charities.
Aggie enjoyed time with family, gardening, and of course the Warriors! She was a devout Catholic attending Church of the Ascension in Saratoga and Saint Josephs in Cupertino. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, thoughtful, loving, and extraordinarily courageous person always putting others first and offering help to those in need.
The memorial mass is scheduled for Friday, February 21st at 1:00 PM at Church of the Ascension, 12033 Miller Ave., Saratoga, CA. A reception will follow at Jim & Aggie's home in Cupertino afterwards. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Aggie's life. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Susan G. Komen foundation. The family would like to thank her friends and the community for all the support and beautiful memories of Aggie's life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020