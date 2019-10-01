|
Agustin Rodriguez
Oct. 24, 1922-Sept. 22, 2019
San Jose, Ca
Agustin G. Rodriguez, 96, died peacefully at home with his family on Sunday September 22, 2019.
He leaves his loving wife of 74 years, Martha Rodriguez; His 4 devoted children, Jenny, Joe, Manuel (Maria), and Elizabeth (Lou); Grandchildren, Gregory, Louis, Joey, Corinna, Manuel Jr. (deceased), Elvira, Robert, Erica, Anselmo, David; Great grandchildren, Isabel, Robert, Karinna, Adam, Alex, Girasol, and Victoria.
Born October 24, 1922 in Ahualulco de Mercado en Jalisco, Mexico.
As a young man he learned to work hard and to take of loved ones. At the age of 20, he came to the United States with the will to survive in his heart. He was the first to arrive in the United States from his siblings.
In 1942 he met the love of his life, Martha. They lived together inseparable for over 70 years. They made San Jose, CA their home and raised 4 beautiful children together. While in San Jose, Agustin made his living for over 30 years working for Southern Pacific Railroad.
His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Church. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 1, 2019