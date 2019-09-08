|
|
Aida Y. Breslin
May 4, 1928-Sep.4, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Aida Breslin passed away peacefully with family at her side. Daughter of William Young and Arcadia Asibal and sister of Jeannie, Lillian, Marylin, and Fred. Born and raised in Cebu, Philippines and graduate of Silliman University, PI. Dedicated wife of the late Tony Breslin (d.2014) and survived by children Mona, Tony, and Stella, and grandchildren Alexandra, Emily, Paul, Hannah, Hadley, and Oliver. Remembered as hard working mother and RN Psych Nurse, teen WWII survivor, family Matriarch and go-to counselor and listener. Appreciated by children, nieces, and nephews for family gatherings and trips, and grandchildren for sleepovers, school shopping trips, Asian food, Otter pops, and chicken adobo.
Visitation Sun. 9/15/19 from 5-9PM with Rosary at 7PM at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara. Funeral Mass Mon. 9/16/19 at 9:30AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2800 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara.
View the online memorial for Aida Y. Breslin
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019