Aiko & Yoshito OuchidaSept 6, 1930 - Nov 20, 2020 Feb 18, 1927 - Nov 25, 2020Residents of Folsom, CAAiko was born in Yakima, WA before spending most of her life in San Jose, CA and the last three years in Folsom, CA. She was survived by her loving husband, Yoshito Ouchida until he passed away five days later. They were married for over 67 years. Aiko & Yoshito enjoyed family & friends gatherings, playing poker, bowling, ballroom dancing and watching their favorite teams, SF Giants and SF 49'ers.She leaves behind her son, Glen & daughter-in-law Dee and son, Cary Ouchida. She also leaves her sisters, Dorothy (Don) Nishita, Rumi (Don) Nakano, her brothers, Tom (Sonia) Nakasaki, Yosh Nakasaki and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Sakijiro Nakasaki, mother, Toyo Eomoto, her brothers, Jim Nakasaki, Bob (Mollie) Nakasaki and George (Hideko) NakasakiYoshito was born in Gilroy, California. He spent most of his life in San Jose, CA. He lived in San Jose for 71 years before moving to Folsom, CA in 2017. He leaves his son, Glen & daughter-in-law Dee, and son, Cary Ouchida. He also leaves his brother, Kio (Missy) Ouchida and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Aiko Ouchida, siblings Kazuo (Toshi) Ouchida, Shizue (John) Yamaguchi, Nobushige (Betty) Ouchida, Mitzie (Tom) Okasaki, Tamaye (Morito) Sada and Sakaye (Roland) Santo.Yoshito joined the US Army and proudly served in the Korean war for eight months in 1950 and was discharged in 1952. After serving in the Army, he and his brother, Nobushige owned and farmed for 25 years growing various fruits and vegetables. He then worked for Alpha Beta Grocery in the produce department for 14 years and then started his gardening business before retiring 14 years later.Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time.