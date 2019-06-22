|
Ainslie Baldwin
Resident of Burlingame
We lost a beautiful human being on June 17, 2019. Ainslie was born in MA, and graduated from Concord Academy, Smith and Stanford. She was an extraordinary, caring teacher for the PAUSD and proud member of Jean's World's Best Social Studies Dept. at Terman. A co-author of English workbooks with Yoko of MPI in Japan and prolific TESL contributor. A professor of English for foreign students at St. Mary's University in TX. An AYSO coach and joyful alto with Schola Cantorum, Honolulu Chorale, and Honolulu Symphony Chorus. A wonderful wife, companion and best friend.
Memorial service to be held later this century for Ainslie and Ernest together at Punchbowl National Cemetery. Please share reminiscences at Legacy.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019