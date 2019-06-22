Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ainslie Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ainslie Baldwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ainslie Baldwin Obituary
Ainslie Baldwin
Resident of Burlingame
We lost a beautiful human being on June 17, 2019. Ainslie was born in MA, and graduated from Concord Academy, Smith and Stanford. She was an extraordinary, caring teacher for the PAUSD and proud member of Jean's World's Best Social Studies Dept. at Terman. A co-author of English workbooks with Yoko of MPI in Japan and prolific TESL contributor. A professor of English for foreign students at St. Mary's University in TX. An AYSO coach and joyful alto with Schola Cantorum, Honolulu Chorale, and Honolulu Symphony Chorus. A wonderful wife, companion and best friend.
Memorial service to be held later this century for Ainslie and Ernest together at Punchbowl National Cemetery. Please share reminiscences at Legacy.com.


View the online memorial for Ainslie Baldwin
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.