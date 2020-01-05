|
|
Akihiko Mihara
Resident of Sunnyvale
Akihiko (Aki) Mihara passed away in the morning of Dec. 20, 2019. He was 80 years old. Aki was born in Seattle, WA, where he graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington. He worked for General Electric, which took him and his family to Pennsylvania, and he later transferred to Sunnyvale, California in 1975. Aki then worked for Lockheed until he retired in 2009. When not studying the latest car models, Aki enjoyed taking long road trips, crisscrossing the USA and exploring Americana.
Aki is survived by his beloved wife, Tome; his sons, Daryl, Mark, and Randal; his grandchildren, Leigh, Keni, Aiko, Quinn, Kollin, and Cody; his sister, Gladys Hoshijo; and his brothers, Norihiko, Kazuhiko, and Toshihiko. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, thoughtful and generous man.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020 at 11am at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11111 North Aurora Avenue, Seattle WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928, www.ipffoundation.org, or .
View the online memorial for Akihiko Mihara
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020