Akimi Gyotoku1929 - 2020Resident of San JoseOn Saturday, September 26, 2020, Akimi Gyotoku peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was recovering from a recent heart attack and an ongoing battle with kidney disease. Aki will be remembered for his generosity and time spent helping family and friends.He was born in Salinas, California and lived there until his family was interned in Poston, Arizona. His family then relocated to San Jose. Aki graduated from San Jose High School and then he received a Trade Certificate from the Carpenters Union Apprentice School in 1953. Aki was hired as a carpenter by Hiatt Brothers to build homes and cabins in Tahoe and in the Bay Area. In 1954, he enlisted in the Army. Aki worked 25 years for the City of San Jose in the General Services Department.Aki and May were married for 59 years. He is survived by his wife May, his two daughters Sheryl (John) Nagata and Lynn (Frank) Arikata. Their love of travel took them to Japan, Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Canada and across the United States. His greatest joy was becoming a Grandpa to Amanda, Kyle and Janelle. Aki is survived by his siblings: Sachi Murata, May Sasao, Jean Hiraishi, Barbara Cogburn and Seito (Nancy) Gyotoku. He is predeceased by his brother Tom.Private services have been held.