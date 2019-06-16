Alan B. Hamilton

April 22, 1960 to May 12, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Alan Hamilton of San Jose, also known as "Smiley", left us at the young age of 59 due to multiple illnesses. He was predeceased by his adoptive parents, Capt. Glenn and Marjorie Hamilton and survived by loving wife Joan (Jona Denz), devoted sons Christopher and Jeffrey Hamilton, beloved step-mother Dolores Escobar-Hamilton, caring brothers-in-law James, Joseph, and Edward (Karen) Denz and family, dear cousins Gaye White and Dave Patterson, & a loving extended family.

Alan was born in Monterey and grew up the son of a Navy Captain who traveled the world with him after the loss of his mother. He called Sweden, Guam, and New Orleans home and was a gifted software engineer, building a career in England, Italy and California. Alan joined SCCA racing in the '80s and broke several speed records at Laguna Seca and Sonoma Raceway. He's remembered as a man who deeply loved his family, many pets, and friends old and new to whom he was always ready to lend a hand, interject some humor and share that wonderful smile. Contact [email protected] regarding his June 22nd memorial.





