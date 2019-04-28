Alan "Aldo" Franco

Nov. 24, 1949 - March 10, 2019

Portola Valley, CA

Prunedale: When big trees fall.

Al "Aldo" Franco closed it down quietly, peacefully; noticeably it would be difficult for him to slip out. He was a hero to many people and animal lovers taking care of them all and enjoying many wonderful times at the Pink Poodle Farm.

Born to Aldo & Shiela Franco welcomed Alan on Thanksgiving Day November 24 1949 at Stanford Hospital. Constructed of the finest materials! He worked for his father & grandfather who owned San Mateo Scavengers Company in San Carlos. "Packing a Can" over his shoulder "old school style" he would proudly say, also driving debris trucks. He loved his Italian heritage, learning to cook at Nona's knee in her kitchen. He would create wonderful dishes for family, friends, and customers.

Graduating from Woodside High School and the "Little Red Schoolhouse" in Portola Valley where his family still resides. He was a master diver and all through life fished for abalone and stripe bass all along the coast. He was also an excellent Horseman, cowboy riding, fixing fence, branding cattle, breaking horses on his dad's ranch in Half Moon Bay. He loved a cocktail, a smoke and a good story! Part gentleman, part renegade... brought up on kitchen table wisdom, Italian charm and a family code that espoused honor and loyalty which Al carried on through his parent's legacy and his undeniable love of faith and family.

Al married the love of his life Patricia Griffiths Franco on April 20, 1974. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. His is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia and two sons: Vincent Franco and Jacob Franco. Al's life was graced by four grandchildren: Anthony Franco, Harlow Franco, Joseph Franco and Jacob Franco. He is also survived by his dearly beloved mother Shiela Franco Whittington, his beloved siblings Dennis Franco, and Patricia Franco Brown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Here on Earth or from up above, this generous, kind man with a quick wit, will forever be at the helm of our loud Italian, Irish, German family. Thank you for the years of memories. We miss and love you.





