Alan James Beal
1939 - 2020
Alan James Beal
November 1, 1939 - September 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alan passed away on September 1 from complications of Covid-19. He was born in Darien, CT to James and Edna (Maut) Beal and came to San Jose after WWII.
Alan graduated from Lincoln High School in San Jose and graduated with honors from Santa Clara University. He was a surveyor for Santa Clara County.
He is survived by his brother Warren Hein (Claudia) of San Jose, brother Paul Hein (Gina) of Pacific Grove and sister Barbara Hein (John Pulaski) of Las Vegas. Alan had a keen wit and a wry sense of humor. He will be missed by his friends and family.


View the online memorial for Alan James Beal

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
