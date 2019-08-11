|
Alan James Yoshioka
Oct.11, 1958 - July 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Alan James Yoshioka passed away on July 28, 2019 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, July 27. His passing was unexpected and he left us way too soon. Alan was born in San Jose, CA, and graduated from Oak Grove High school, where he excelled in academics, golf, and basketball. He went on to UC Berkeley, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi (National Engineering Society). He was pursuing his master's degree when he accepted a full time job at ROLM Corporation as a software staff engineer. He continued at ROLM as it became IBM, and then Siemens. He then transitioned to a software engineer at CISCO Systems. In 2014 he began his career as a Development and Sustaining Engineer at Vocera Communications, where he worked until his untimely passing. Alan loved the game of golf. Though he was a single-digit handicapper with almost perfect form, he continued to tinker with his game, never satisfied with the outcome. He also loved all kinds of music, from rock to jazz to classical. He was an excellent handyman who could fix almost anything.
Alan is survived by his loving wife Joyce; devoted children Kevin and Claire; and faithful dog Rocky. He is also survived by mother Agnes, brother Stan, sisters Karen (Ted Sanford) and Cheryl (Walt Louie), nieces Jessie and Anna Louie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean and Andy Kopania, and niece and nephew Emily and Ben Kopania. His quiet, unassuming nature will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Adrienne Valesano and the excellent emergency and ICU staff of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Teresa Hospital for their compassion and professionalism.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin (640 N. 5th Street, San Jose, CA) on Thursday, August 22 at 11am. Refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the junior golf organization of your choice.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019