|
|
Alan Talboy
Apr. 9, 1932 - Sept. 15, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Al Talboy, the legendary Bay Area baseball coach and lifelong resident of Palo Alto/Cupertino passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 15, 2019. Al is best known for making exemplary contributions in coaching, officiating and teaching during his 70-year career. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Al's Life on Sunday, October 6, 2pm to 4pm, at Don Giovanni's Ristorante, 235 Castro Street, Mt. View. Full obituary can be viewed on funeral home web site.
View the online memorial for Alan Talboy
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 29, 2019