Alan White
Pleasant Grove, UT
Alan Orvil White, 66, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 22, 2019. Born June 3, 1953 in Montpelier, ID, he lived for most of his life in Cupertino, CA. He graduated from De Anza College with an Associate's Degree in Auto Mechanics and became a highly respected Mechanic. After retiring last year, he moved to Pleasant Grove, UT. He was sealed to Penelope Anne Sumner on April 16, 1977 in the Oakland, CA Temple and had 4 children: James, Elizabeth, Daniel and Jonathan. He was heavily active in Scouting, enjoyed camping, Mountain Man re-enactments and attending Scottish Highland Games. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and his sisters LeeAnn and Sue. There was a Celebration of Life held July 27 in Pleasant Grove, UT.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019