ALBERT BENJAMIN CRIBARI
Oct. 13. 1920 - Nov. 27. 2019
San Jose, Ca.
Born Oct 13, 1920 in San Francisco to Emily (Kearney) Cribari and Angelo Cribari died peacefully early Nov 27, 2019. Husband of Wanda Innes (m. 1943 – 1994) and Hillis Parrish (1995-2008). Before his first birthday, Albert and his family moved to NYC where his father established a winery and sales team for the Cribari brand on the East Coast. He graduated from Fordham Prep in the Bronx and attended Fordham University until his father's illness forced their move back to San Jose where he graduated from Santa Clara University in 1943 with a BS in Chemistry and a commission in the Army Artillery. He and Wanda were married in Sept 1943. After training at US bases, he was sent to southeast England awaiting orders to cross the English Channel. In Aug 1944, his battalion landed in Normandy and proceeded into France and Germany; Albert was a Forward Observer for the 292nd Regiment. In April 1945, his Regiment entered the infamous Nazi concentration camp Dachau.
Upon discharge from the Army in 1946, he joined the family business, B. Cribari & Sons, as winemaker and with Wanda and son Albert II (Skip) moved to Fresno, CA.
In the mid 1950's Al was one of the early chefs on TV and appeared several times as a guest on a Fresno cooking show.
In 1957 the family moved to San Jose as the Cribari Winery wanted Al to join the sales dept in the Bay Area.
In 1976, Al became spokesman and Winemaster of the Cribari brand retiring in 1990. During this time he traveled extensively throughout the country promoting Cribari wines and meeting and befriending numerous restauranteurs, shop owners, chefs, wine writers and cookbook authors.
For many years after retirement he authored a column in the popular industry magazine Wines and Vines titled "Looking Back into the Future".
Albert leaves son Albert II (Skip) and his wife Nancy; and daughter Joan Bonde; grandchildren Dougan, Ian, Paul and Kristan and 4 great-grandchildren; and many Cribari relatives in the San Jose area; and step children Holly Buchanan and her husband William and Peter Mieuli and his wife Susan.; and brother in law Jefferson Parrish. His younger siblings, Kenneth (2015) and Clare (1997), preceded him in death.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Cathedral in San Jose on Friday Jan 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests 2 of Al's favorite charities: the USO and Catholic Charities.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 25, 2020