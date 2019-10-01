|
Albert Edward Hornsey
Jun. 17,1929 - Sept. 3, 2019
Mountain View
"Al" was born to Anna Marie Roehm and Albert Edward Hornsey Sr. in Philadelphia, PA. He was the older brother of his only sibling "Dolly".
Al was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and waterskiing, as well as bowling,photography, playing bridge and grilling a mean BBQ. Having explored thru nearly every state in the nation, he had a curious mind to learn the history of all his journeys of the many National and State Parks he ventured. He was a lifetime Freemason at Melita Lodge 295.
He took pride sharing his knowledge as a Boy Scouts leader. He found lots of joy watching his three sons, Mike, Steve and Scott share his passions under his guidance.
Al grew up in Philly and graduated from Lansdowne H.S. in 1947. He worked at Westinghouse to help pay his way through Drexel Institute of Technology. He received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1952. Al married the Love of his Life in Kansas City, 1959. His jobs led him on adventures to Utah, Arizona, New Jersey, until he finished his career with 45 years at Lockheed Martin in California.
He is leaving behind his beloved wife,Jean, of 60yrs., three sons, and grandchildren Chase and Nicolas.
Celebration of this wonderful life will be held at Sunnyvale Presbyterian, 728 W Fremont Ave in Sunnyvale at 1:00pm, Friday Oct. 4.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 1, 2019