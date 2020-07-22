Albert GarciaApril 28, 1929- July 11, 2020Resident of San JoseMy Father. May he rest in peace. He was a great and proud man. He was involved with the I.E.S. Portuguese Hall, eventually becoming president of the organization. His wife also became the first women president of the I.E.S. He passed away at 5:15 Saturday morning, July 11th. He was 91. Born April 28, 1929 in Cedros, Ribeira Funda, Azores, Portugal. He leaves behind his loving wife, son, daughter in-law, 3 grandkids, and 2 great grandkids. We have always had great respect for my Father, and him for all of us. We will miss him forever . We love you Pai.