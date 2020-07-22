1/1
Albert Garcia
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Albert Garcia
April 28, 1929- July 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
My Father. May he rest in peace. He was a great and proud man. He was involved with the I.E.S. Portuguese Hall, eventually becoming president of the organization. His wife also became the first women president of the I.E.S. He passed away at 5:15 Saturday morning, July 11th. He was 91. Born April 28, 1929 in Cedros, Ribeira Funda, Azores, Portugal. He leaves behind his loving wife, son, daughter in-law, 3 grandkids, and 2 great grandkids. We have always had great respect for my Father, and him for all of us. We will miss him forever . We love you Pai.


View the online memorial for Albert Garcia



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 20, 2020
As a child I will remember the fun times the Garcias and my family, Andrades, had in our get togethers at the chicken farm. The Tony Justino ranch in Morgan Hill.
Manuel Andrade Jr.
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
