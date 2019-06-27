|
|
Albert J. Borges
May 5, 1938 - June 16, 2019
Roseville, CA
Albert Joseph Borges, age 81, peacefully went to join Our Lord while surrounded by loved ones at home in Roseville, CA., after battling a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Anne Borges (Jose Amancio Rodrigues Borges & Anna Mae Sylvano/Dutra), & sister Mary Ann Rucker. Al played accordion & saxophone in the Portuguese parades where he met the love of his life, Carol (Kennett). He was in the USMC Reserve Marching Band, as well as other bands. Al & Carol loved traveling by train. Al was a loving husband, father, & grandfather and is survived by Carol, his wife of 59 years, children Lorraine LeBoeuf (Michael), Deborah Mackie (Ric), David Borges (Lori), Kevin Borges (Elizabeth) & grandchildren Ricky, Joshua & Haley. His music, sense of humor, smile, & the sparkle in his eyes will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held June 29, 2019 at Apostles Church 5828 Santa Theresa Blvd., San Jose at 11:00 a.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 27, 2019