Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Alexandria
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Saenz


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert M. Saenz Obituary
Albert M Saenz
Nov 16, 1960 - Oct 23, 2019
Morgan Hill
Albert grew up in Morgan Hill where he attended Live Oak High School class of 1978. He attended San Jose State University then began his professional career in the Silicon Valley where he co-authored several patents and worked on ground breaking technologies. He later moved to Texas and started R.O.I. Windows and Doors.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, being outdoors, and most importantly playing ball with his grandchildren. His warm smile and infections laugh miss be missed
He leaves behind his wife Vicki; children Alyssa Saenz, Kari and husband Sanjay Tabancay, Philip and wife Alyssa Saenz, and Albert Mercer; Grandchildren Isaac Garay, Nathan and Eli Tabancay, and Maddox and Ayla Saenz; his mother Mary Saenz; brother Tony Saenz; sister Susie Saenz and enough nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins to fill a small stadium. He was preceded in death by his father Albert.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Morgan Hill.


View the online memorial for Albert M Saenz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -