|
|
Albert M Saenz
Nov 16, 1960 - Oct 23, 2019
Morgan Hill
Albert grew up in Morgan Hill where he attended Live Oak High School class of 1978. He attended San Jose State University then began his professional career in the Silicon Valley where he co-authored several patents and worked on ground breaking technologies. He later moved to Texas and started R.O.I. Windows and Doors.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, being outdoors, and most importantly playing ball with his grandchildren. His warm smile and infections laugh miss be missed
He leaves behind his wife Vicki; children Alyssa Saenz, Kari and husband Sanjay Tabancay, Philip and wife Alyssa Saenz, and Albert Mercer; Grandchildren Isaac Garay, Nathan and Eli Tabancay, and Maddox and Ayla Saenz; his mother Mary Saenz; brother Tony Saenz; sister Susie Saenz and enough nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins to fill a small stadium. He was preceded in death by his father Albert.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Morgan Hill.
View the online memorial for Albert M Saenz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019