Albert O. Hughes

Resident of Santa Clara

Al was born in Vallejo, CA on February 26, 1936, to Gwilym and Alberta (Eckman) Hughes and departed this earth, July 8, 2019. He had a thirty year career as an industrial designer at FMC Corp. He was hired directly out of SJS after completing his BS degree which included serving as a student intern for his future employer. He had a great sense of humor, and was known for his practical jokes at the office-a "talent" which, in today's uptight world, probably would have seen him unemployed, but he always lived life on the lighter side-easy going and slow to anger. He was very proud in his design career of being instrumental in developing the standardized pictorial safety symbols which are still in wide use today.

He attended FEMA and OSHA meetings in DC, in an advisory capacity, and was invited to lecture at universities. He may have been a faithful employee, but his heart was always in the hills above Lake Berryessa where he grew up camping and learning to hunt on land purchased in 1938 by his Grandpa (Gramps) Eckman who took him in hand when his parents separated when he was twelve. The property was a favorite family place for his children. Al grew up in rural Vallejo during WWII and was very patriotic.

To satisfy his military requirement in the days of the draft, he served eight years in submarine naval reserves. The training was rigorous and, besides a monthly meeting, he spent two weeks to a month at sea each summer. His love of submarines extended to working as a marine machinist at Mare Island shipyard, in the early days of his marriage, while his wife Jackie finished college.

Surviving him is his wife of sixty years, Jackie, and a son, Ken, and his family-wife, Molly, and children Janie and Dale of CO. Our hope is that he is reunited with his dear son, Al, and his loving daughter, Janelle. Janelle's son, Jeremy Hebb of Modesto also survives. A dear sister, Sharon (Richard) of Chico, and her family say good-bye to their brother and uncle, and he is dearly missed by numerous others.

A celebration of his life will be held, July 26th at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church, 728 W. Fremont Ave., Sunnyvale at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at Mariani's Restaurant in Santa Clara. In lieu of flowers, please give to .





View the online memorial for Albert O. Hughes Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 23, 2019