Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Albert S. Tafoya


1928 - 2019
Albert S. Tafoya Obituary
Albert S. Tafoya
Resident of Campbell
Al passed away Dec 26, 2019. He was a graduate of SJSU where he was captain of the boxing team, won the Golden Gloves twice, served as a 2nd lieutenant in the army, and built a successful insurance agency. He loved gardening and exercising in his retirement, and was still jumping rope until age 90. He is survived by his wife Linda who he loved and adored more with every passing day for 67 years, sons Al Jr. and Russ, six brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. "The King" will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but remembered with a smile on our faces.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020
