Albert Thomas Isaacs
Nov. 18, 1934 - Feb. 13, 2020
Aptos
Albert Thomas Isaacs passed away on February 13, 2020 at his home. He was 85.
Born in the High Beach, Newfoundland, Albert was employed by Stewart Engineering (later Watkins-Johnson) as an Electrical Engineering Manager and Applications Engineering Director. Albert also worked in numerous community organizations (Boy Scouts, Youth Symphony, Second Harvest Food Bank) as well as supporting the Episcopal Church. He had a keen mind, a ready smile, and a willingness to be of service to all he met. He had a quick and ready wit and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 21st from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA.
Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 125 Canterbury Dr, Aptos, CA 95003 on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 am. A reception will follow.
Interment will follow the reception at Santa Cruz Memorial Park, 1927 Ocean Street Extension, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060.
View the online memorial for Albert Thomas Isaacs
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020