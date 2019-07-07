Albert Y Torres

San Jose

Age 88 passed away in his San Jose home surrounded by family. Al provided unconditional love and support to his family, neighbors, friends and pets. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his 9 siblings. He will be greatly missed by his four children, their spouses, six grandchildren and his dog Bisbee.

Al graduated from Bellarmine High School and Santa Clara University. He was an officer in the U.S. Army. Al was a founder of California Land Title Company and later became Senior Vice President of Old Republic Title Company in Santa Clara County.

Rosary service will be on Monday July 8 at 7 PM at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. Funeral mass will be on Tuesday July 9 at 10:00 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeboy Industries of Los Angeles at homeboyindustries.org.





