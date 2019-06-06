Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Kingsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Kingsbury


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alberta Kingsbury Obituary
Alberta Kingsbury
November 30, 1921 - June 1, 2019
San Jose
Alberta "Bert" Kingsbury, a San Jose native and longtime resident, moved on to the next life on June 1, 2019, in Redding, California. She was 97 and a half years old.
Alberta June Berryessa was born on November 30, 1921, in San Jose, CA. Bert attended San Jose High School where she met the man she'd go on to marry in 1942, L. Wayne Kingsbury. Bert and Wayne, a longtime district manager at Pacific Gas and Electric, would remain together until his passing in 1999.
During their 57 years together, Bert and Wayne raised two children and lived throughout Northern California, becoming active members of the community wherever they settled. Bert loved to entertain and the house was often full for bridge night or 49ers games. In retirement, Bert took up golf and she and Wayne traveled the world, visiting six continents and helping lead SIR group tours around the country.
Bert is survived by her two children, Gary Kingsbury and Diane Petro, and her two grandchildren, Corinne Ewing and Eric Kingsbury.


View the online memorial for Alberta Kingsbury
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.