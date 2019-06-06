Alberta Kingsbury

November 30, 1921 - June 1, 2019

San Jose

Alberta "Bert" Kingsbury, a San Jose native and longtime resident, moved on to the next life on June 1, 2019, in Redding, California. She was 97 and a half years old.

Alberta June Berryessa was born on November 30, 1921, in San Jose, CA. Bert attended San Jose High School where she met the man she'd go on to marry in 1942, L. Wayne Kingsbury. Bert and Wayne, a longtime district manager at Pacific Gas and Electric, would remain together until his passing in 1999.

During their 57 years together, Bert and Wayne raised two children and lived throughout Northern California, becoming active members of the community wherever they settled. Bert loved to entertain and the house was often full for bridge night or 49ers games. In retirement, Bert took up golf and she and Wayne traveled the world, visiting six continents and helping lead SIR group tours around the country.

Bert is survived by her two children, Gary Kingsbury and Diane Petro, and her two grandchildren, Corinne Ewing and Eric Kingsbury.





View the online memorial for Alberta Kingsbury Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary