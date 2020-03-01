Mercury News Obituaries
Services
San Jose Funeral Services
1050 S. Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 288-8383
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Services
1050 S. Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St Victor Catholic Church
3108 Sierra Road
San Jose, CA
View Map

Alberto Ouano


1932 - 2020
Alberto Ouano Obituary
Alberto Ouano
Feb. 24, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alberto "Bert" Ouano passed away peacefully on February 16 in San Jose. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mila Ouano; daughters, Dinah Ouano Perren (James), Evelyn Ouano and grandson, Phoenix; brothers, Fred Ouano (Delia) and Eddie Ouano (Alice); sisters, Josie Lumbay (Renee), and Amparo Moorhead; and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Wednesday, March 4 at San Jose Funeral Service Chapel, 1050 S Bascom Ave, San Jose. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St Victor Catholic Church, 3108 Sierra Road, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Alberto Ouano through The Hearts and Minds Activity Center https://www.heartsandmindsactivitycenter.org/giving.


View the online memorial for Alberto Ouano
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
