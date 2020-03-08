|
Albino Victor Gonsalves
Nov. 2, 1925 – Feb. 26, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Al passed away to rest after a long life of 94 years. He was born in Santa Cruz, Madeira Island, Portugal. At the age of 12, he came to the United States. In 1944, he served in the Navy - WWII. He worked 44 years driving trucks with Ferreira Trucking and Pozas Bros then retired at 62. He is survived by his loving wife, Emily (Ferreira), of 64 years. Daughters, Linda (Fred) and Darlene (John), grandchildren Vince, Eric, Lauren, Bryan, Sean (Andrea) and Jena (Ryan), & great grandchildren Cierra, Colten, Emily, Declan, Tenley, & Bridget. His parents, Joaquin and Augusta, and his four brothers & four sisters all predeceased him. A Remembrance will be on Friday, March 20th at 11am at Lima Family Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020