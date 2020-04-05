|
|
Alejandro "Alex" Ernesto Braun
Resident of San Jose
Alejandro "Alex" Ernesto Braun was born in Caracas, Venezuela on August 1, 1924. He transitioned to the next world on March 29, 2020.
Alejandro moved to the US. as a resident immigrant in 1943 when he was 18 years old, with the goal of becoming a US. citizen. As a resident immigrant, he was subject to the draft, and was drafted into the Army shortly after his arrival. He landed in Normandy, shortly after D-day on Utah beach in 1944. Alejandro fought in several battles, and was taken prisoner by the Germans after one of them. He was sent to a POW. camp in Dresden, Germany, and was in the city during the Allied bombing campaign. At the end of the war, his camp was liberated by the Russians. For his safety, he chose to walk three days, and nights to get to the American lines in Leipzig Germany. He spent over a year in the POW camp, and was emaciated, and malnourished. Having been wounded in a battle prior to his capture, he was awarded the purple heart.
Alejandro was a real estate broker for many years in Santa Clara County. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ana, with whom he had 5 children. His loving family: his wife of 50 years, Julie, two sons, three daughters, four stepsons, 20 grand-kids, and many great grand-kids will always miss him.
View the online memorial for Alejandro "Alex" Ernesto Braun
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020