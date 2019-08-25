Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Aletha Costanza


1938 - 2019
Aletha Costanza Obituary
Aletha Costanza
Dec 20, 1938 - Aug 16, 2019
San Jose
Aletha M. Costanza, age 80, of San Jose, California passed away Friday evening August 16, 2019 with family and close friends by her side. Aletha served many years of their life as the neighborhood school "lunch lady." She was well liked in her community. Aletha leaves behind her daughter Holly, two granddaughters Hayley and Mia and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for Aletha will be at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30am


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
