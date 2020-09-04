Alex Bernyk
January 31, 1936 - August 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alex Bernyk, 84, of Saratoga and Willow Glen passed away on August 7th, 2020.
Alex was born January 31, 1936 to Julia and Alexander M. Bernyk in the Bronx, New York. After graduating from the Bronx High School of Science, he earned his undergraduate degree from New York University and went on to Georgetown University School of Medicine. While attending college he met his future wife, Gladys Chapman Frank, and they were married in 1960. Soon after marriage they started a family.
Alex served in the military as a captain in the 326th Engineering Battalion, Army Airborne Division from Jan. 1961-Jan. 1963.
He was a respected pediatrician for Kaiser in Santa Clara, CA where he was known for his kindness and endless patience while caring for children of all ages. After retiring in 1997, he continued to volunteer at various local clinics in Santa Clara County until 2010.
Alex loved to travel with Gladys. Together they visited over 80 countries and all 7 continents. He and Gladys were long-time volunteers for Amigos de las Americas, helping to inspire young leaders in cross-cultural experiences in Latin America.
Alex had a love of music, playing guitar, piano, and ukulele. He also sang in several choirs. He passed this love on to his children by introducing them to a wide variety of music from Mozart to the Beatles to Rodgers and Hammerstein. He also enjoyed the opera with family, attending performances up until 2019. He had a great appreciation for fine wines, and was able to taste wines with family throughout California, Italy, France, and South Africa. Alex's passions included a love of sports and adventure. This included cheering for his beloved San Jose State Football team and the San Jose Sharks and his life-long joy of snow skiing and white-water rafting with his family.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and had a life well lived.
Alex was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Frank Bernyk and his sister, Justine Shea. He is survived by his 5 children, Elyse McIntire, Martha Duncan, Juliette Bernyk, Andrew Paul Bernyk, and Misty Dawn Ewald, 6 grandchildren and a great grandchild, and by his cousins, Carole Hoffman and Mark Oncavage.
There will be a private family service for Alex Bernyk and in lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
or to the Alzheimer's Association
