Alexander Mathias Trznadel

Dec. 16,1921 - June 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Al was preceded in death by his loving wife Jean Granowicz Trznadel, happily married 75 years. Devoted mother of Barbara Gregory (Sam) and Grace Thomson (Tony), three grandchildren: Vicky Costa (Kyle), Carolyn Beyer (Pete) and Alexander Gregory, and four great grandchildren: Ella and Taylor Costa and Carley Ann and Brady Beyer. Al served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was also a member of St Christopher's Parish since 1960, Knights of Columbus third and fourth degree as well as color guard since 1946. Al's love for life, strong will and determination will be remembered always.

A Rosary will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 7:00pm with Visitation beginning at 5:00pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11:30am at St Christopher Catholic Church 1576 Curtner Ave. San Jose. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Veterans.





