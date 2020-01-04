|
Alfred C. Ruiz
July 11, 1939 - December 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
In Memory of Alfred C. Ruiz
Mr. Ruiz, a lifetime resident of San Jose and a graduate of Lincoln High School, served honorably for eight years in the National Guard and was a member of the Moose Lodge of San Jose. He is survived by his faithful wife, Tena, to whom he'd been wed for 58 years; sons Michael, Nick, and Joseph; and several grand and great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family who simply adored him.
He will be remembered for his many years of dedication to his local community's little league, his incredible woodworking abilities, his love of Christmas and his elaborate decorations, and a legendary, trademark smile all his own. He was an accomplished hunter and shared his love of camping and fishing with his family throughout his lifetime.
We are respecting his final wishes to be cremated with only a small, private family gathering.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020