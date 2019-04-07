Alfred Carl (Bud) Hansen

May 1, 1925 - Feb. 28, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Alfred (Bud) passed away peacefully at age 93 in San Jose, CA. Bud is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen, his sister Janet Adams, sons Larry (Kathy), Dennis (Karen), grandchildren Stephanie and Kevin, great grandson Kieren and many cousins, nephews and a niece.

Bud was born and raised in San Jose and graduated from Campbell High School. He belonged to many community organizations and clubs making many lifelong friends along the way.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Roses on Saturday April 20th at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VITAS Healthcare, California Pioneers of Santa Clara County or a .

Bud's family would like to thank the caregivers at Senior Helpers, Somerset Assisted Living and Vitas Healthcare for their care and companionship.





