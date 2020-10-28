1/
Alfred Eugene Knoppe
1928 - 2020
Alfred Eugene Knoppe
Oct. 30, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Alfred CPO served in the USN for 20 years as an Electronic Technician. He worked at MMI, Santa Clara, CA and retired in 1989 to pursue his hobbies as a Square Dance Caller/Teacher – you could find him at Mountain View Senior Center. He also enjoyed a good game of chess. He is remembered by his loving wife Mary, married for 25 years, and his family and friends. For memorial services, contact Oak Hill Funeral Home and Mortuary for details. Friday October 30, 2020. Please RSVP as guest count is required, maximum 60.


View the online memorial for Alfred Eugene Knoppe



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
