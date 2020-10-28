Alfred Eugene KnoppeOct. 30, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleAlfred CPO served in the USN for 20 years as an Electronic Technician. He worked at MMI, Santa Clara, CA and retired in 1989 to pursue his hobbies as a Square Dance Caller/Teacher – you could find him at Mountain View Senior Center. He also enjoyed a good game of chess. He is remembered by his loving wife Mary, married for 25 years, and his family and friends. For memorial services, contact Oak Hill Funeral Home and Mortuary for details. Friday October 30, 2020. Please RSVP as guest count is required, maximum 60.