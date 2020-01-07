|
Alfred Guzman
Sept. 9,1932- Dec. 28, 2019
Morgan Hill
Alfred (Al) passed peacefully in Morgan Hill, his home of 43 years, with his beloved family by his side. He lost his long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He's survived by the love of his life, Georgia (Lillian), married for 60 years; his 3 sons, Edward, Michael, and Ruben; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Al was born in Del Rio, TX, and at age 11 moved to CA.
In 1952 he graduated from Santa Clara High. He excelled in basketball, & track and field. He enlisted in the US Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War. After military service, he earned his AA degree from SJ City College. In 1957, he was employed by Crest mfg. as a cabinet maker. By 1967, Al purchased Empire Cabinets in San Jose. He ran a successful business until retiring in November 2006.
Family and friends may attend visitation at: Lima-Campagna-Johnson Funeral Home in Morgan Hill, Thurs. Jan.9th starting at 5pm. Rosary at 7pm. Funeral on Fri Jan 10th at
11am at St. Catherine's Church 17400 Peak Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020