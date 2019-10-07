Home

Alfred Lyman Bullock


1940 - 2019
Alfred Lyman Bullock Obituary
Alfred Lyman Bullock
March 8, 1940 - Aug. 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Alfred "Al" Lyman Bullock was born in Cushing, Iowa. Al passed away at his home on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Al is survived by wife Mary, son Michael, daughter Brenda and husband Tony Pignataro, son Brian and wife Megan Karrle Bullock, daughter Kristin and husband Ben Edwards, five grandkids, four great grandkids, and two beloved schnauzers, Shasta and Lucky. Predeceased by parents Dr. Alfred L. and Maye E. Bullock, and sister Chloe Hummel.
Dear Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Friend: we will miss you always and carry you forever in our hearts.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 7, 2019
