Alfredo F. DeMelo

Dec. 14, 1938 - Feb. 3, 2019

Redwood City

Alfredo was called home to God whom he loved. His frequent talks with Him guided him through both bounty and sparseness, joys and suffering, advice and friendship, health and illness.

A self-made man, born and raised in the island paradise of Sao Miguel, Azores. The native Portuguese was raised with an unrelenting work ethic, stalwart moral compass and traditional values. Pulling himself up by his own bootstraps, he immigrated to America in 1963. Learning English, he immersed himself into a rich and providing country, which he quickly fell in love with. Soon finding another true love, he met his wife of 55 years, Irene, in Rhode Island. Desiring a more Mediterranean climate, he & Irene moved to California, where he has resided since 1964. He was a caretaker and steward for his family to immigrate here, one by one, in the years to follow, forgoing purchasing his own home for first providing for his parents and siblings…all 13 of them.

He was the best farmer, fisherman, bricklayer, carpenter, metal worker, union leader, electrician, plumber, painter, property manager, gardener, friend, uncle, brother, Godfather, husband, father and Patriarch the world has known. He was self-taught, never hiring anyone to work unless absolutely necessary, in fact, he was known to hire someone to tell him how to do the work that they were originally hired for. His hands were working hands, large, tough, filled with purpose and provision. He avowed to never have his family and loved ones return to the poverty that they were born into. It was his mission and his self-assigned purpose, and he succeeded.

He adored his garden and cultivated his personal Eden daily. He was able to grow any plant and fruit, and his home was a continual bounty for family and friends. It contained every, single, fruit you can find in stores, only a million times sweeter.

Heavy and grand in accent as he was in stature and scope, with a contagious laughter that shook the room whenever he was blessed to spend time with family and friends. As his favorite singer Frankie had said, "I did it MY way", which wasn't necessarily the only way, but most times, the best way, and almost always coincided with the best streak of luck we have ever seen. Casinos quickly learned to entice him back as frequently as possible to try and get their money back.

He is survived by Irene, his devoted wife of 55 years, his only child, Marc & daughter-in-law Shannon, his 9 remaining siblings, Lurdes, Edwardo, Diolena, Lionel, Natalia, Urbano, Lucindo, Ana, Tiberio, his Godchildren, countless nieces and nephews, fellow parishioners, neighbors and close friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb 12,2019 10:30 am at St. Pius Church, 1100 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA. Public is welcome to attend. Flowers may be sent to the Church, as will remain as donations to the parish.





