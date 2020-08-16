Alice BurichNovember 3, 1918 - August 7, 2020Resident of Palo AltoAlice B. Burich, age 101, of Palo Alto, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother departed this world on August 7, 2020. The daughter of Polish immigrants, Alice was born and raised in Moline, Illinois. The third of six children, Alice loved learning and graduated second in her class from high school. Unable to pursue her dream of attending college during the Great Depression, Alice worked to help support the family.Alice met the love of her life, Stephen, and in May 1941 they were married. Stephen entered the military as an airplane mechanic and was stationed in California. After the war, the family made homes in several cities around the state over a period of seven years before settling down in Palo Alto where the last two of Alice's five children were born. Alice remained in Palo Alto for the next 68 years, surviving her husband, Stephen's passing in 2005.Alice never abandoned her dream of college, but more important to her was to ensure that all five children had the educational opportunity that was denied her. After 25 years as a homemaker, Alice returned to the work force in order to help fund the college education of her children. Working at Varian Associates for 25 years, her single-minded dedication eventually resulted in all five children earning university degrees. After her children had all graduated, Alice finally made time to return to school, taking a variety of classes at Foothill Junior College, thoroughly enjoying her "freshman" year.Alice had a great appreciation for all things of beauty. She loved classical music, art, and the wonder of God's creation. She had a special place in her heart for Lake Tahoe and Seascape, where the family held annual reunions for many years. Her love of natural beauty was also found close to home where vases were always filled with stunning roses and flowers that she lovingly cultivated in her gardens. Among the highlights of her life were trips to France, Italy, and Switzerland with her daughter, Joyce and a fourth trip to Germany with her sister, Louise where she witnessed firsthand the timeless art and architecture of the old world.Perhaps the defining characteristic of Alice's life was her lifelong devotion to her Catholic faith. She continued to attend Mass and to take the Sacraments right up until the last day of her life. From her faith she drew the strength to survive the privations of the Depression and WWII, as well as the early loss of two sisters. Her faith gave her the grace, tenacity, and strength of will to raise a large family, and then later to care for her elderly mother for a number of years.Alice is survived by her children, Stephen, Anne, Joyce, Paul and Vicki; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and her sister, Louise.The family will hold private services. Alice and Stephen will once again be joined together at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery set in the Los Altos hills, above the Palo Alto home that they shared for 54 years.