Alice Carrerow
1924 - 2020
April 25, 1924 - Nov. 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alice Carrerow passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose. She will be missed by her family and all who met her. She was a sweet and loving person who was always there to help. Born Alice Laura Hara in Menlo Park. The daughter of a fireman and a homemaker. She married Albert Conroy at 18 and was widowed at 30. With four boys to raise she took on taking care of kids. That is how she met the second love of her life Al Carrerow. They married and with their blended family raised 9 children. They also found time to start there own business. Santa Clara Valley Tire Service. Which they ran together for 20 years. After retiring they traveled in there motorhome. They were members of the Lone Cypress Winnebago club and also enjoyed being members of the Portuguese American Club. Alice is survived by 8 children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 61 years Al Carrerow, Son Wayne Conroy, Sister Betty Villa and brother Raymond (Buddy) Hara.
A memorial service will be held at a later date


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
